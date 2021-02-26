Firefighters battle blaze at SE Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a southeast Fort Wayne home midday Friday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just before 12:30 p.m. to a home at 3901 Central Drive, between South Anthony Boulevard and McMillen Park, on a report of a fire.

Firefighters were working around both sides of the home. Ladders were leading to the second story. At least four engines responded.

No one was home at the time of the fire, WANE 15 learned.

No information about the cause, or potential injuries, was immediately available.