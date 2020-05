FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fire has broken out at a building along Broadway.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3:45 p.m. to the old Broadway Joe’s building at 2514 Broadway.

The fire appears to be in the back of the building.

Smoke rises from the old Broadway Joe’s building at 2514 Broadway on Thursday, May 7, 2020.





Crews blocked Broadway from Grace Avenue to West Creighton Avenue.

