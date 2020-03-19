Firefighter treated for minor burns after morning house fire

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A firefighter was treated for minor burns after a large house caught fire late Wednesday morning.

Huntertown, Northeast, and Washington Township Fire Departments were called out to a house fire in the 17000 block of Tonkel Road at 10:50 a.m. Heavy smoke was visible from the second floor and roof area. Although firefighters were able to locate fire in a wall near the chimney and in the attic, it took a little more than two hours to get the fire under control because of its size and all of the roof line and voids.









Photos courtesy Huntertown Fire Department

One firefighter was treated for minor burns. There were no other reporter injuries.

The Allen County FAST Team is investigating what caused the fire.

LaOtto Fire, Churubusco Fire, New Haven Fire, Southwest Fire District, and Woodburn Fire all assisted on scene.