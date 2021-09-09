Firefighter paramedic reflects on 9/11 events at Promenade Park luncheon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau is hosting a luncheon at Promenade Park Thursday afternoon saluting first responders and remembering the events of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary. The first 150 first responders will receive a free lunch from Hall’s catering and Cookie Cottage.

Miss Pride of Indiana USA, Lydia Tremaine will sing the National Anthem and a short program will follow. Speakers include BBB President and CEO Marjorie Stephens, Lt. Corey Culler from the Indiana State Police, Rev. Donovan Coley with Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and Bryan Peterson who was a firefighter paramedic during the 9/11 attack.

“The morning of September 11, 2001, remains one of the most tragic days in American history and 20 years later the events are still forever etched in the minds of anyone old enough to experience it, especially the first responders who answered the call of duty in the aftermath,” Marjorie Stephens said. “Join BBB as we salute all first responders on the anniversary of 9/11.”

The public is welcome to attend and a freewill donation will be received during the event beginning at 11 a.m. All proceeds will benefit a charity serving first responders.