Firefighter injured in fire at VEO building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter received minor injuries on scene a fire on Pearl Street Thursday evening.

Just before 7:00 pm crews were called to the 200 block of Pearl Street, where a building owned by electric scooter company VEO had heavy smoke coming from it. They determined the source of the smoke was the basement. The building received minor fire damage but heavy smoke damage throughout. No one was found in the building at the time of the fire, but one firefighter received minor injuries after falling 8-feet down to the basement when they stepping through an opening in the floor.

FWFD said the fire was under control in under nine minutes.