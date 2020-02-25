Firefighter honored for saving drowning boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne firefighter is being crediting with saving a boy who almost drown on Christmas Eve.

It was around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 24 when a 10-year-old boy who was riding his bike in the area of Getz and Covington roads rode about 40 feet out onto a pond and fell through the ice.

The boy went completely below the surface and almost died of cold water drowning, authorities said.

Fort Wayne firefighter Andrew Knox was there, though, and saved the boy’s life.

On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Fire Chief Eric Lahey honored Knox.