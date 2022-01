FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were able to get a fire under control early Tuesday morning at a home located off Coldwater Drive near Northrop High School.

Crews were sent to the home just after 5:30 a.m. Flames could be seen inside the home.

It’s not known if anyone was inside the home. An EMS unit is at the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.