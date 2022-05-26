HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — The fire that gutted the popular Pizza Junction in Huntington was apparently caused by spontaneous combustion.

Pizza Junction said in a post on its Facebook page Thursday that the May 13 fire began on the restaurant’s back deck in a small, 3-gallon pot that held potting mix.

Pizza Junction said in the post that fire investigators believe “given the weather conditions that day spontaneous combustion was the cause of ignition.”

Spontaneous combustion occurs when an organic matter ignites from self-heating, caused through internal rapid oxidation.

Pizza Junction said in the post video footage confirm the fire started in the pot.

It was around 2 p.m. when flames were spotted along the side of the building. The fire burned for some 2 1/2 hours before fire crews were able to get the flames under control, by 4:30 p.m.

Afterward, the popular pizzeria’s interior was left destroyed, badly charred throughout.

In a Facebook post after the fire, Pizza Junction called the fire “devastating” and said it “resulted in the loss of our building and business for the foreseeable future.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Pizza Junction has said it was “committed to getting back on our feet.” A GoFundMe was launched to support the business and its employees until that happens.