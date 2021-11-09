Crews putting out fire at Lima Road hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fire broke out at a hotel along Lima Road Tuesday morning.

Crews were called some time after 8 a.m. to the Hawthorn Suites hotel located on Lima Road between Coliseum and Interstate 69.

The fire has caused traffic to become more congested than normal on Lima Road in that area.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was staying in the section of the hotel that caught fire. So far there are no reports of injuries.

