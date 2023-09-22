FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department made quick work of a Friday night fire at an abandoned home in the 3100 block of S. Lafayette Street.

Firefighters were called on reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a residential structure.

Crews were able to attack the fire through the front door and had it under control in about 15 minutes.

Firefighters searched the home to be sure no one was inside.

The building had moderate fire, water and smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.