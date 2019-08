FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First responders put out a house fire Thursday night on Reed Road.

Police say a two-story home in the 3900 block of Reed Road caught fire on the first floor.

First responders arrived at roughly 8:15 p.m. and got the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Reports say that a total of one adult and four kids evacuated themselves and that there were no injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.