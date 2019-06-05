Fire Officials: apartment fire appears to be set intentionally

Fort Wayne Fire Officials believe a Wednesday morning fire at the Waterloo Garden Apartments was set intentionally.

Crews were called to the scene just before 7 a.m. on Paulding Road. When firefighters arrived on scene they found smoke and flames coming from a building on the property. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire. The building was vacant and being used for storage. Fire officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the building.

There was smoke damage through half of the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters say this is the third fire at the complex in the last four months.