LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Fire destroyed a LaGrange County building Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a property along C.R. 375 West, near U.S. 20, west of LaGrange.

WSBT 22 of South Bend reported the Amish-run facility turns hay into pellets for animal feed. The building and new equipment were destroyed, the station reported.

Video shared with WANE 15 shows multiple fire engines at the property.