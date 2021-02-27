Fire in Miami County leaves 3 children dead

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Miami County Saturday morning that left three children dead.

The fire happened in the 13400 block of South 300 East just before 11 a.m. Saturday. The Indiana State Police said the children’s mother was in another part of the home when she smelled smoke and found the fire in a bedroom above a garage. The flames and smoke drove her from the home before she could get to the bedroom.

Firefighters were on the scene within 16 minutes and used a ladder to retrieve two of the children while a crew made its way up a staircase to retrieve the third.

Two of the children were transported to a hospital in Peru while the other was transported to a Kokomo hospital. All three children were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The children were identified as 6-year-old Miracle , 5-year-old Steven and 1-year-old Willma. Their mother, Laura Gingerich was reportedly not injured in the fire.

Several rural township fire departments responded to the fire. The damage was mostly contained to the bedroom and garage.

The fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal as of the time of this report.