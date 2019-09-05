Machinery starts fire at Frick Lumber

BRIMFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — A fire spread throughout Frick Lumber after a piece of machinery caught on fire.

Reports came in around 4:15 p.m. of a large fire at the Brimfield, Ind. lumberyard. Fire responders say machinery caught fire and spread quickly, though all of the people in the building got out with no injuries.

First responders also say the building is likely a total loss. Orange Township says they have responded to fire at the same building before due to the same reason

Fire departments were able to get the fire under control quickly thanks to the help of Avila Fire and Rescue, Perry Township, Johnson Township, Albion, Kendallville, Topeka Fire, and LaOtto, along with others.