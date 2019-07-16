Fire forces evacuation at home southeast of downtown

FWFD responded to a fire on Brooklyn Avenue in Fort Wayne on Monday.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A fire broke out Monday night at a Fort Wayne home forcing residents to evacuate.

Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Brooklyn Avenue just before 9 p.m. to find fire and smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom.

They quickly put water on the flames and were able to extinguish the fire.

Everyone inside the house was able to safely evacuate. There were no reports of injuries.

The fire dept was assisted by Fort Wayne Police Department, TRAA, NHC, American Electric Power, and NISPSCO. The fire is under investigation.