Fire engulfs detached garage on Spring St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters were able to stop a fire from spreading on Spring Street, but not before it engulfed a detached garage Thursday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Fort Wayne Fire Department Engine 7 was responding to a minor car crash when it drove past a “fully involved” detached garage surrounded with flames. As they turned around, they were able to get on scene only a minute after the initial 911 emergency call went out.

Firefighters found the garage behind 1611 Spring Street fully ablaze, so they began to protect the nearby homes and garages from catching fire as well.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says a fire engulfed a detached garage around 8:45 p.m. on Spring Street (ReportIt, Ben Wheeler)

The department says one resident was reported inside one of the homes and needed assistance from family and neighbors to get out.

The fire was under control in 15 minutes, only slightly melting siding on a nearby building.

Work around the buildings was limited due to a power line being burned through and dropping to the ground.

At least four fire engines were on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.