Fire crews battle a fire along Eliza Street on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A southeast Fort Wayne home was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home at 1112 Eliza Street, in the area of Hanna and East Lewis streets.

A crew arrived to find flames coming out of the front windows of the home.

Firefighters searched the home and did not find anyone inside. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained heavy damage to its front façade.