Fire destroys Arcola church rectory

Fire crews battle a fire at the rectory for St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, Monday, November 11, 2019. Firefighters say no one was inside at the time.

ARCOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A fire late Monday night destroyed the rectory for St. Patrick Catholic Church of Arcola, 12305 Arcola Road. It was reported at 10:14 p.m.

At this time, fire crews aren’t sure whether the priest was home when the fire started. It’s also unclear how many people lived in the house, which is not attached to the church.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside.

The flames were under control at 11:50 p.m. Shortly before midnight, part of the home’s roof collapsed.

Crews expected to remain at the house for several more hours.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with injuries. Information on that person’s condition was not available, but a fire official said many firefighters were slipping and falling as water froze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.