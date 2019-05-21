Fire destroys abandoned home in Columbia City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fire crews work to extinguish a house fire at 1535 Lincolnway in Columbia City on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Fire officials said the home was abandoned and nobody appeared to be inside. [ + - ] Video

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) - Rubble is all that is left of an abandoned home in Columbia City after fire burned it to the ground early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to 1535 W. Lincolnway around 3:30 a.m. That's just west of Columbia City and north of U.S. 30.

Someone driving by noticed smoke and flames coming from the two-story home and called 911.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.

Fire crews from Thorncreek and Columbia townships attacked the fire using hoses on the ground, while the Columbia City Fire Department helped supply water to tanker trucks at a separate location.

All firefighters stayed outside the home and worked to contain the flames from the exterior, but the home was a total loss.

Fire officials said there was no indication that anyone was inside the home when it caught fire, but they were checking with the landlord to see if there was any history of squatters using the house.

The cause is still under investigation.