Fire department investigating second fire on city’s Northeast side Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire is investigating the cause of a house fire that occurred on Hemlock Lane Saturday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., residents of the house in Hemlock Lane’s 4900 block came home and found fire and smoke inside once they opened their front door.

The fire department took about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. The house has moderate damage.

No people were injured during the fire, however, two family pets died.

This was the second of two fires in Fort Wayne’s Northeast side on Saturday.