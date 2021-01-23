Fire Dawgs Junk Removal to host ‘Curbsides for Charity’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Local business, Fire Dawgs Junk Removal, is set to host a charity drive on Sunday, January 24th.

It will collect junk curbside and donate 100% of its proceeds from the day to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The curbside service will be available in Fort Wayne and surround areas in Allen County. You must schedule the service in advance. Saturday is the last day to do so.

To schedule your pick cal (260) 250-3294 or email info@fire-dawgs.com.

Fire Dawgs says it’s doing this because of its mission, “Build Leaders and Pursue Growth while providing Award Winning Service. We want our leaders to illustrate those leadership skills through community service which will only help them grow as individuals, while providing valuable service and raising money for amazing organizations that will do good with the money such as St. Jude Children’s Hospital.”

