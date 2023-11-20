WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A house in Whitley County is damaged, after a fire late Sunday night.

It started around 11:45 p.m., at a home in the 3400 block of State Road 109. That’s about 4 miles north of Columbia City.

According to a fire official at the scene, no one was inside the house at the time and there were no injuries. It took about 40 minutes to get the flames under control.

State Road 109 was closed in the area while crews battled the fire.

At this time, there’s no word on what caused the fire.