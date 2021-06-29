Fire damages under-construction home in Leo

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — A home north of Leo was badly damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Huntertown Fire crews were called just after 6 a.m. at 9511 Poplar Creek Place in the Lionsgate Passage subdivision off Hosler and Amstutz roads on a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find flames rising through the roof of a 2-story home.

Crews made an “aggressive attack” to fight the fire. Five departments responded and five more were on standby, a report said.

(Huntertown Fire Department/Facebook)

A report said the home was under construction and unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were on scene for three hours.