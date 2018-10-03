Fire damages Sycamore Hills home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters fight a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Prestwick Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters fight a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Prestwick Lane on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. [ + - ]

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A fire broke out at a home in the Sycamore Hills neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called just after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 1800 block of Prestwick Lane.

Several engines responded to the scene. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house.

The department says crews were worried about the fire spreading to the house next door, so they made an aggressive attack on the fire. Fire was also found in the attic of the home.

According to the fire department, the fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire but she was able to get out with her pets, WANE 15 learned. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.