FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Woodhouse Day Spa in Covington Plaza has minor fire, water and smoke damage after a fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., a Fort Wayne fire crew went to the business at 6388 W. Jefferson Blvd. to investigate a smoke detector alarm. They found smoke inside the building and a small fire in a laundry room.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Firefighters say a sprinkler system likely prevented any significant fire damage.

No one was inside the building at the time, and no firefighters were hurt. Officials will investigate the exact cause of the fire.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the spa will be able to open for business Thursday.