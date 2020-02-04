Victim pulled from SE-side house fire, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A person was found inside a home that caught fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Tuesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 3 p.m. to a home in the 4146 Plaza Drive, just west of McMillen Golf Course between East Rudisill Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue.

Dispatchers would only confirm there was a fire there.

Fire Department spokesman Adam O’Connor told WANE 15 that a victim was found inside the home. They were listed in critical condition.

Investigators found magnesium automotive parts in the home, which they believe intensified the blaze, O’Connor said.

The home has a wheelchair ramp, but O’Connor was not able to say if the victim was disabled.

Fort Wayne Police were also at the scene. It’s not clear yet why.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.