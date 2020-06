FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A south Fort Wayne home was damaged by fire midday Tuesday.

Fire crews were called just before 1 p.m. to a home at 4617 Avondale Drive. At least four engines responded.

The damage was focused on the rear of the home.

A cause has not been determined.

Avondale Drive was closed to traffic from East Maple Grove Avenue to East Sherwood Terrace.