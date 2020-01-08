Fire damages south Fort Wayne duplex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A duplex on Fort Wayne’s south side was damaged by fire early Wednesday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 9:15 a.m. to a duplex at 1926 S. Lafayette St.

Officials at the scene said there was a fire on the first floor of the duplex, in a bedroom. It was extinguished within 8 minutes.

The home sustained minor fire and water damage, and moderate smoke damage, a report said.

A resident was able to escape without injuries.

A man who said he lives in the home told WANE 15 that he moved out of the home Tuesday after an inspection found electrical issues. The man said the home was bound to go up in flames.

Investigators have not released a cause of the fire. It remains under investigation.

South Lafayette Street was shut down while crews worked. It was back open by 10 a.m.