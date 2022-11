FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person was taken away in an ambulance after a fire at a north Fort Wayne home Monday morning.

Fort Wayne fire crews were called around 8:15 a.m. to a home at 1618 Lochinvar Drive, off Dupont Road.

At the two-story home, firefighters appeared to be focused on the attached garage. No details on the blaze were available.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance. Their condition was not known.