Fire damages home south of Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home south of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire midday Sunday.

Fort Wayne fire crews were called just after 1 p.m. to a home at 542 E Leith St., just south of East Pontiac Street, on a report of a structure fire.

According to a report, firefighters arrived to find fire on the exterior of the home. The cause is not known.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes, the report said.

Two people were able to get out of the home without injuries.

The home sustained moderate fire and water damage and minor smoke damage, according to the report.

The fire remains under investigation.