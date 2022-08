Firefighters battle a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street on Aug. 11, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home off Wallen Road was damaged by fire mid-afternoon Friday.

Firefighters were called around 3 p.m. to a home in the 8900 block of Center Street, a half-mile west of Lima Road.

The fire started outside the home in an area of a porch and shed. Flames spread and badly damaged one side of the home.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several fire departments assisted.