FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home north of downtown Fort Wayne was damaged by fire early Friday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 3 a.m. to a home at 1148 High Street, at Franklin Avenue, on a report of a fire.

At least three fire engines, including a ladder truck, were at the scene. Firefighters had ladders on the roof of the two-story home.

According to a fire report, firefighters arrived to find “heavy fire and moderate smoke showing” in the read exterior of the home and in the attic. It took 40 minutes to get the fire under control, the report said.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely, the report said.

The home sustained moderate fire, water and smoke damage, according to the report.

The cause of the fire was not revealed.