Fire damages home in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home in southeast Fort Wayne suffered heavy smoke damage and moderate fire damage following an early Sunday morning fire.

Fire crews responded to the 7500 block of Gathings Drive just after midnight. The Fort Wayne Fire Department arrived to find fire showing from the side and back of a home.

Two adults and a child made it out of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the fire was concentrated in the living room, but did have some extension into the attic. It took crews about a half hour to get the fire under control.

They say the home did have working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.