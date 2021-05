FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home near the Georgetown area of northeast Fort Wayne was damaged by fire Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. to 6808 Forestview Drive, in the Lake Forest neighborhood off East State Boulevard, on a report of a fire.

Six engines responded to the fire. The home appeared to have sustained significant damage to tis second story.

It’s not clear if anyone was home at the time, or if any injuries were reported.