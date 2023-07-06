FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The office building for a Fort Wayne mobile home community is damaged after a fire early Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 6000 block of North Oak Blvd. shortly after 3 a.m. That’s in the Village of North Oak, off W. Washington Center Rd.

Firefighters found flames coming from the exterior of the building. Once that fire was out, they learned the fire had spread to the attic.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The building has moderate fire, smoke and water damage.

Crews expected it would take several hours to complete overhaul and investigate the fire.