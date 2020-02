FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Charles P. O'Brien II was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for acts of heroism performed in Italy during World War II. While recuperating back in the states from injuries suffered there, he traded the medals for an Iron Cross belonging to a German POW he met in Texas before the war ended. According to his family, O'Brien didn't think he deserved the medals just for surviving an attack that killed the rest of his squad.

He passed away in 1951 from a bad heart valve. His death certificate indicated his heart condition had been worsened by wounds he suffered in World War II. On Friday, U.S Senator Todd Young awarded O'Brien's family with a Bronze Star during a ceremony in Fort Wayne.