FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A home east of downtown Fort Wayne caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 2:15 p.m. to a home at 1208 S. Anthony Blvd., south of Maumee Avenue, after passing motorists reported a fire there.

Crews arrived to find smoke rising from the 2-story home. One person was rescued from the first floor and medics took them to a hospital.

The fire was under control in 24 minutes, according to a report.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.