BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Bluffton apartment building caught fire Thursday.

The fire happened in the Capri Meadows complex off North Main Street.

Photos shared with WANE 15 show flames rising from the roof of a three-story building in the complex.

Firefighters battle a fire at Capri Meadows Apartments in Bluffton on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Diane Reynolds)

Details on the blaze have not been released. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt, or how many residents will be displaced.