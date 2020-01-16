Fire crews respond to church fire, treat two kids for smoke inhalation

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) — Hicksville Fire and Police say they were able to control a fire at a church where two juveniles were treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a report of a fire at St. Michael’s Catholic Church at 100 Antwerp Drive in Hicksville. Fire crews responded and had the fire under control within 30 minutes.

Police say the two juveniles were treated and released from the scene. The Ohio State Fire Marshals Office was contacted following the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.