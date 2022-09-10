FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Fire crews put out flames at a home on the city’s southwest side Saturday afternoon, FWFD said in a press release.

The fire started around 2:52 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Miner Street. Crews reported they had the fire under control by 3:14 p.m.

FWFD determined the flames started in the kitchen on the first floor. There was no one inside at the time, according to the release.

FWFD said there was moderate damage to the house from the fire and water, and heavy damage from the smoke.

The fire is still under investigation.