WANE 15
Please enter a search term.
by: Grace Bentkowski
Posted: Mar 11, 2023 / 12:15 PM EST
Updated: Mar 11, 2023 / 05:53 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire crews were called to a fire around 2700 St. Louis Ave. near Bridgedale Terrace Apartments Saturday afternoon.
There is no information on injuries or conditions at this time.
If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party this year, you’ll need decorations, drinkware for beverages and more to get everyone in a festive mood.
Baby bibs come in various designs to handle all types of messes as your baby goes through the early stages of growth.
Paint-and-sip nights have exploded in popularity since 2007, when a New Orleans facility opened where people could sip their favorite drinks while painting.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now