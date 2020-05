FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning the Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s southeast side.

Crews worked on the fire in the 4000 block of Wayne Trace. That’s in between Diplomat Drive and Trace Way.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the top of the home. Everyone made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

No other details have been made available at this time. Check back for updates when they become available.