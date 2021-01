FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A large fire has broken out at an auto salvage yard east of Fort Wayne.

Firefighters were called around 10 a.m. to Stein Auto Salvage at 6405 Parrot Road on a report of a large fire.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising high above the property.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.