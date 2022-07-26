FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire destroyed a building along Goshen Road Tuesday morning.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10 a.m. to 2532 Goshen Road, the Legal Chop Shop auto parts store, on a report of a fire.

A building at the location was fully engulfed in flames. Smoke rose high into the air, and a plume of smoke was visible for miles.

Around 10:30, firefighters had the flames largely cut down.

Firefighters douse a fire at 2532 Goshen Road on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the blaze. All employees of the chop shop made it out safely.

A cause has not yet been determined.