FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire destroyed a building along Goshen Road Tuesday morning.
Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 10 a.m. to 2532 Goshen Road, the Legal Chop Shop auto parts store, on a report of a fire.
A building at the location was fully engulfed in flames. Smoke rose high into the air, and a plume of smoke was visible for miles.
Around 10:30, firefighters had the flames largely cut down.
Authorities said no one was hurt in the blaze. All employees of the chop shop made it out safely.
A cause has not yet been determined.
