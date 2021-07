Smoke rises from a structure fire along Notestine Road on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Mark Slyvester/Report It)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are on the way to a fire that is creating a large, dark smoke cloud in northeast Allen County Friday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed that crews have been sent to a fire on Notestine Road, west of S.R. 37.

It is unclear if anyone is injured, what caused the fire or what exactly is on fire.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.