Fire causes significant damage to Fort Wayne storage complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire at a storage complex left significant damage to the building Friday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a building fire at 1629 Beach St. at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Friday. Responding crews report seeing visible flames form one of the doors of the number 3 Unit storage complex. Two other units had smoke coming from their doors.

Crews had to cut three metal overhead garage doors to get inside the building, the report said. Once crews were able to get inside the building, the fires was under control after 26 minutes.

Fire investigators say that the fire was caused by overheated lithium ion batteries that were stored on top of each other. The batteries ignited causing significant damage, the report says.

FWFD was assisted by FWPD, NCE, Allen County Building Dept., TRAA, NIPSCO and I&M Power.