DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — An apartment in Decatur was left heavily damaged after a fire Thursday morning.

Decatur Fire crews were called around 8:40 a.m. to an apartment building along 17th Street. Crews were able to get the fire under control by 9:15 a.m.

Smoke rises from a Decatur apartment on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Chuck Williams)

Decatur Fire crews battle an apartment fire Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Chuck Williams)

Decatur Fire crews battle an apartment fire Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Chuck Williams)

The apartment was left with heavy damage, the fire department said. Both neighboring apartments were also damaged.

The apartment was vacant at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.