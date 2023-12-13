FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire in the southern part of the city Wednesday morning. Crews were called out just before 5 a.m.

The fire started in a home in the 5900 block of South Calhoun Street. That’s near the intersection with Burns Boulevard.

Fire crews at the scene tell WANE 15 no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. They also said they were able to put it out quickly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when they become available.