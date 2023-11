FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a reported fire early Saturday morning. Fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m.

FWFD responded to the 5300 block of Eastwick Drive. The fire broke out in an apartment at Summit Ridge.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but it was quickly put out. No one was injured, according to FWFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.